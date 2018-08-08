Drunk man wanted to make his own meal at Denny’s, police say

A Vandalia man who authorities say wanted to cook his own meal at Denny’s remained in custody Wednesday at the Fayette County Jail.

Ufices Earvin, 40, who has addresses in St. Peter and Vandalia, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, threatening a public official, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol in Fayette County last week.

State’s Attorney Josh Morrison said police were called to the Denny’s at a truck stop in Vandalia, where Earvin works. Earvin was not scheduled to work at the time, Morrison said, but wanted to cook his own meal at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Employees called the Sheriff’s Office, and officers took the apparently intoxicated man to his home at least 20 minutes away, Morrison said.

“He’s actually a nice guy,” Morrison said, adding that he’s spoken to Earvin about another case. “When he’s sober, he’s a pretty nice guy.”

Earvin told officers that he would be back.

Soon after, officers were again called to Denny’s for a belligerent and drunk man. Earvin was charged with driving under the influence.

Officers say Earvin shoulder-butted a “rather large officer,” Morrison said. Earvin then made a number of threatening statements, deputies said.

Earvin remained in Fayette County Jail on $35,000 bail on Wednesday.