Man charged in bowling alley shooting

By Joseph Bustos

December 14, 2018 04:51 PM

O'Fallon

A 27-year-old Fairview Heights man has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shooting at St. Clair Bowl on Wednesday.

Brett J. Pinion was taken into custody shortly after the 10:48 p.m. shooting where a person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, O’Fallon Police said.

He was charged on Friday with aggravated battery while discharging a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Pinion’s bond was set at $150,000, police said.

