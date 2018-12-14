Man charged in bowling alley shooting

A 27-year-old Fairview Heights man has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shooting at St. Clair Bowl on Wednesday.
Brett J. Pinion was taken into custody shortly after the 10:48 p.m. shooting where a person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, O’Fallon Police said.
He was charged on Friday with aggravated battery while discharging a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Pinion’s bond was set at $150,000, police said.
