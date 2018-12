Timeline of events leading up to Alton teen’s death, her mother’s arrest

December 27, 2018 04:02 PM

Emily Hampshire, 14, died Nov. 3, 2018. Her mother, Amber Hampshire, 39, was charged with involuntary manslaughter Nov. 27, 2018. Police accuse her of hiding Emily's diabetes diagnosis and failing to treat it, which led to her death.