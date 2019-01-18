Shooting suspect turns himself in 7 months after charges filed

A 25-year-old suspect who police have searched for since June surrendered and was booked into the St. Clair County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Kemondre Johnson is accused of shooting now 30-year-old DeMario Johnson with a handgun on Oct. 15, 2017, according to Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark. The 30-year-old was standing outside Pop’s Liquor Store in the 4600 block of Bond Avenue and “the suspect walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder.”
Clark said police do not know the motive for the shooting.
Johnson was charged June 20 by the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office. He faces one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated batter/discharge of a firearm.
He turned himself into police in Collinsville on Wednesday and was being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail Thursday.
It was unclear whether Johnson resides in Centreville or East St. Louis.
