Georgia man arrested in connection with 2017 armed robbery, shooting at Casino Queen

A man from Marietta, Georgia was arrested and charged in a Casino Queen armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 17, 2017.

Daryl V. Muhammad, 1615 Roswell apartment 312, Marietta, Georgia, was charged Thursday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys Office with armed robbery, discharge of weapon, harm and aggravated battery. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail on $1 million bond.

The charging document alleges Muhammad shot Larry Weber, a private security guard, in the abdomen as he performed his official duties. Weber was the only one injured.

“The investigation by the Illinois State Police indicated three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen at approximately 2:51 a.m. During the robbery, gunshots were fired by the suspects, and an unarmed security guard was wounded. The suspects took United States Currency from several of the casino’s cash drawers before fleeing. There were no reports of injuries to any patrons of the casino,” according to a press release from the ISP.

The investigation continues into identifying the two other suspects.

Charges against Muhammad were issued Jan. 11 and he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service near Marietta. Extradition to Illinois is pending.

State police are asking anyone with additional information to contact ISP Sgt. Elbert Jennings at 571-4124, East St. Louis police at 4826767, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866 371 TIPS.





