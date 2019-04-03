Fairview Heights police release surveillance video from Family Dollar armed robbery Fairview Heights, Illinois, police have released surveillance video footage of an armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store on April 1. They asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fairview Heights, Illinois, police have released surveillance video footage of an armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store on April 1. They asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Fairview Heights police have released surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Family Dollar on April 1.

In the video, a man enters the store at 102321 Lincoln Trail wearing a dark jacket with a white hood, a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap, blue pants and one glove on his left hand. He displays a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier while reaching into the cash drawer and taking an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video. Anyone with information can call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or can send a private message to the department on Facebook. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website at www.fhpd.org.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal