Fairview Heights police release surveillance video from Family Dollar armed robbery

Fairview Heights, Illinois, police have released surveillance video footage of an armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store on April 1. They asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Fairview Heights police have released surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Family Dollar on April 1.

In the video, a man enters the store at 102321 Lincoln Trail wearing a dark jacket with a white hood, a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap, blue pants and one glove on his left hand. He displays a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier while reaching into the cash drawer and taking an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video. Anyone with information can call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or can send a private message to the department on Facebook. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website at www.fhpd.org.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

Crime

Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

An 18-year-old Caseyville, Illinois, man has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police say he shot a juvenile in the head on March 29.

Crime

Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Crime

Disgruntled woman attacked Swansea bank employee with pepper spray, police say

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times during fight at East St. Louis club

Crime

Fairview Heights police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

