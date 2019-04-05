Crime

Swansea firefighter killed in traffic accident in St. Louis County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By

Brett Korves, 30, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash Thursday in St. Louis County.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of Page Avenue and North Warson Road in St. Louis County. Korves was driving a Chevrolet Cruze.

“Upon arrival, officers located a two-vehicle accident. Vehicle No. 1, a Chevrolet Camaro, was driving eastbound on Page Avenue when it struck vehicle No. 2, a Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused (Korves’) vehicle leave the roadway and roll over,” said Officer Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police. “It appears vehicle No. 2 was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Warson Road when it was struck by vehicle No. 1.”

The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man, has not been charged. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Cries Against Persons are continuing to investigate the crash. “The investigation remains very active at this tine,” Granda said.

No one from the Swansea Fire Department could be reached for comment. Korves is listed as a 10-year veteran on the department’s Facebook page.

  Comments  

Read Next

Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

Crime

Caseyville man charged after police say he shot a juvenile in the head

An 18-year-old Caseyville, Illinois, man has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police say he shot a juvenile in the head on March 29.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Fairview Heights police release surveillance video from Family Dollar armed robbery

Crime

Centreville man dies after being shot at Centreville strip club

Crime

Disgruntled woman attacked Swansea bank employee with pepper spray, police say

Crime

Man stabbed multiple times during fight at East St. Louis club

Crime

Fairview Heights police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service