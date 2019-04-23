Police capture husband of O’Fallon woman who died after being lit on fire

O’Fallon police searching for suspect in death of burned woman O'Fallon police were on scene April 22, 2019, near the Family Sports Park investigating a homicide after a woman was burned to death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O'Fallon police were on scene April 22, 2019, near the Family Sports Park investigating a homicide after a woman was burned to death.

Andrew Montez McKissick is in police custody a day after his wife died after being set on fire.

McKissick, of O’Fallon, was captured at 11:05 p.m. without incident by Memphis, Tennessee, police. He remains in Tennessee awaiting extradition.

On Monday, Sherry Billups, 35 of O’Fallon, died after being set on fire near the Family Sports Park. Police received the call at 7:23 a.m. Monday morning and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said several people had tried to help the victim.

At the time, O’Fallon Director of Public Safety Eric Van Hook said several police agencies were working together to find McKissick, the victim’s husband.

Billups worked for the US Postal Service.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.