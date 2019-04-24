Crime

Fairview Heights man accused of beating, stealing from juvenile

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Fairview Heights man is facing charges in St. Clair County after police say he beat and stole from a juvenile.

On April 4, the Shiloh Police Department took a report from the juvenile victim, who said he’d been battered by an acquaintance the night before, a news release from the department stated. He said he’d also had personal property taken from him.

Noah Stinnett, 18, was charged on April 23 in connection with the incident. St. Clair County Judge John O’Gara set his bail at $15,000. Stinnett posted cash bond and was released pending his next court appearance.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
