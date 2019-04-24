Fairview Heights man accused of beating, stealing from juvenile

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Fairview Heights man is facing charges in St. Clair County after police say he beat and stole from a juvenile.

On April 4, the Shiloh Police Department took a report from the juvenile victim, who said he’d been battered by an acquaintance the night before, a news release from the department stated. He said he’d also had personal property taken from him.

Noah Stinnett, 18, was charged on April 23 in connection with the incident. St. Clair County Judge John O’Gara set his bail at $15,000. Stinnett posted cash bond and was released pending his next court appearance.