Body found in creek in Cahokia; police investigating

A body was found in a creek in Cahokia on Monday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., a passerby reported to police that they’d seen a person partially submerged in a creek in the 100 block of Jerome Lane,
KMOV reported.
According to
a KSDK report, the body has not been identified yet. Cahokia police could not be reached for comment Monday night.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
