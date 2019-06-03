Three accused of removing sandbags from Cahokia floodgate and throwing them into river

Flood gates installed in Cahokia in preparation for June 4 crest Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area.

Three juveniles arrested Sunday after they were found damaging a newly constructed floodgate in Cahokia could be facing

According to a social media post from the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Cahokia Police, assisted by National Guard members, arrested the trio after they were seen removing sandbags from the floodgate on Water Street and throwing them into the river.

“We’re going to throw the book at them,” Sanitary District Deputy Executive Director Donald Sawicki told KSDK. “That’s serious. That is malicious destruction.”

The floodgate, along with several others, were recently installed to fend off rising flood waters threatening the area. As of Monday, the Mississippi River had reached roughly 44.2 feet. It is expected to crest at 46 feet Thursday.

Last week St. Clair Emergency Management Agency officials said the county would consider evacuating residents if the river’s level surpassed 47 feet, but as of now that isn’t expected.

However, the river has reached historic levels, now only rivaled by the Great Flood of 1993 which saw the Mississippi reach 49.6 feet. Saturday, 200 National Guard member deployed by Governor J.B. Pritzker arrived to assist in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The guardsmen will work to maintain, observe and build floodgates, levees and otherwise.