Two East St. Louis women charged after attack in Family Dollar

Prosecutors have charged two women in connection with an attack inside Family Dollar in East St. Louis last month.

Mylinda Smith, 20, and Jamie Stringer, 23, both of East St. Louis, were charged in St. Clair County on May 13 with one count of aggravated battery and one count of mob action each, East St. Louis police said.

According to police, the women entered the store at 2318 State Street on May 10 and started battering a woman inside. Police did not say if Smith or Stringer knew the woman. She suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Bail was set at $30,000 for both Smith and Stringer. According to St. Clair County Court records, Smith’s next court appearance is June 20, while Stringer’s is July 1.

