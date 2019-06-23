St. Louis police officer shot, transported to hospital

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A St. Louis County police officer has been shot and has been transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital, KMOV reported Sunday evening.





The officer was shot in the 6200 block of Page Ave. in Wellston, Missouri around 4:30 p.m. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown, according to KMOV.

He is an officer of the North County Police Cooperative, according to Fox 2 News.

Multiple agencies responded to the call and are on scene at the hospital.