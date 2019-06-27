Crime
Teens charged with stealing property from up to 100 cars in Alton and Godfrey areas
Two teenagers have been charged with stealing items from 70 to 100 cars in the Godfrey and Alton areas.
Walker S. Moan, 19, of Alton, and Roman N. Thomeczek, 18, of Godfrey, were charged with several counts of burglary this week. The pair are being held in the Madison County Jail with bonds set at $25,000 for each defendant.
In a press release, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigation Captain David Vucich said an investigation began in late May and June involving several burglary reports in the Godfrey area. Most of the reports were similar in the fact that victims vehicles were unlocked and only small miscellaneous items were taken.
As the investigation continued, he said, information began to link the suspect to the thefts. Vucich added that a “vast majority” of the incidents are believed to be unreported or unknown to victims because there was no forced entry.
An additional juvenile subject also was summoned to the juvenile court in connection the car thefts.
Vucich said the case is an active, ongoing investigation.
