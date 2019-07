More than 600,000 people go missing every year According to statistics from the National Missing and Unidentified Person system, more than 600,000 people go missing ever year in the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to statistics from the National Missing and Unidentified Person system, more than 600,000 people go missing ever year in the United States.

Police were searching for a missing 14-year-old on Wednesday.

Jakayla N. Estes was last seen in the 2900 block of West Boulevard in Belleville on Tuesday, a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department stated.

A possible last contact for Estes was on Bendow Street in Alton, but that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information can call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051 or call 911.

