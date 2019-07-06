Police investigate deaths of 5 people in north St. Louis County apartment

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

St. Louis County police on Saturday were investigating the deaths of five people found in an apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in an apparent homicide, the agency said in a news release.

The investigation is being led by the police department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Police did not provide the ages or genders of the victims but said they were all adults, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

The five people were together in the apartment Friday night with a sixth person. The sixth person returned at noon Saturday and discovered the five dead bodies, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).