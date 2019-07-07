Crime

Caseyville police searching for man accused of stealing, battering gas station clerk

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. By
Caseyville

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a young man they say stole from a gas station and beat the clerk when confronted about it.

Around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Caseyville police were called to the BP gas station at 2 Rauckman Dr. in response to a retail theft, a post from the department stated. When they arrived, police were told a young man had stolen some items from the convenience store and had battered the clerk.

Police said in the post that the young man is believed to be under 21. He was with a woman driving a red Ford Escape. Police shared photos of both of them on Facebook.

Anyone with information can call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives’ Division at 618-344-2151 ext. 142 or Cencom Dispatch at 618-825-2681. Anonymous voicemails are accepted.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

