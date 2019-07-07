Caseyville police searching for man accused of stealing, battering gas station clerk

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a young man they say stole from a gas station and beat the clerk when confronted about it.

Around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Caseyville police were called to the BP gas station at 2 Rauckman Dr. in response to a retail theft, a post from the department stated. When they arrived, police were told a young man had stolen some items from the convenience store and had battered the clerk.

Police said in the post that the young man is believed to be under 21. He was with a woman driving a red Ford Escape. Police shared photos of both of them on Facebook.

Anyone with information can call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives’ Division at 618-344-2151 ext. 142 or Cencom Dispatch at 618-825-2681. Anonymous voicemails are accepted.

