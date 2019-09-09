Belleville motorcyclist killed in Centreville, passenger hospitalized

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Belleville man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Centreville and his female passenger is hospitalized in stable condition.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Robert Hatter, 29, of 7501 Ridge Lane. The accident happened at 9:25 p.m. Saturday. The accident occurred on Illinois 157.

Dye said Hatter was pronounced at 9:40 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

Centreville Detective Jamal Jackson said when police arrived at the crash scene, they found the motorcycle crashed in the roadway.

They are looking for a newer model, full-sized pickup truck, possibly gray in color with an extended cab. Police did not say how the truck might be involved in the accident.

Jackson said the motorcycle was traveling south when the accident occurred. He said police were not certain of the direction of travel for the second vehicle involved.

The female passenger was not identified.