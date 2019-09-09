Crime

Georgia man charged with bringing more than 11 pounds of marijuana into Illinois

A Georgia man faces two charges in St. Clair County after police say he tried to bring more than 11 pounds of marijuana into the state.

Ashai M. Yahya, also known as Alvin Johnson, 38, was charged with one count of cannabis trafficking and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis on Aug. 17, St. Clair County Court documents indicate.

According to the charging documents, Yahya was driving on Interstate 64 in Illinois on Aug. 16 when the Illinois State Police’s MEGSI unit discovered he had more than 5,000 grams of weed in the car.

It is unclear exactly how much pot Yahya is accused of attempting to bring in. A spokesperson for MEGSI had not responded to the BND’s request for comment as of Monday.

Yahya remained in police custody at the St. Clair County Jail on Monday. His bail was $250,000.

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
