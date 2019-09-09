Georgia man charged with bringing more than 11 pounds of marijuana into Illinois

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A Georgia man faces two charges in St. Clair County after police say he tried to bring more than 11 pounds of marijuana into the state.

Ashai M. Yahya, also known as Alvin Johnson, 38, was charged with one count of cannabis trafficking and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis on Aug. 17, St. Clair County Court documents indicate.

According to the charging documents, Yahya was driving on Interstate 64 in Illinois on Aug. 16 when the Illinois State Police’s MEGSI unit discovered he had more than 5,000 grams of weed in the car.

It is unclear exactly how much pot Yahya is accused of attempting to bring in. A spokesperson for MEGSI had not responded to the BND’s request for comment as of Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Yahya remained in police custody at the St. Clair County Jail on Monday. His bail was $250,000.