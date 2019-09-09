Before he died, East St. Louis man told police who shot him

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Before he died at an area hospital in the early-morning hours of Aug. 30, Kendall Ayers, 38, gave police the identity of the man who now stands accused of his murder.

Treveon Fenton, 26, known also as “Trigga Tre,” was charged with first-degree murder Sunday.

According to East St. Louis Detective Tia Mitchell, Fenton went to Ayers’ house on the 2300 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis when the two got into an argument on the porch. Ayers’ girlfriend called police.

“During the course of the argument, the shooter, Fenton, said, ‘They don’t call me ‘Trigga Tre’ for nothing,’” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she couldn’t comment on the motive for the shooting.

“He shot once in the air,” she said. “The victim walked away and went inside of his house and Fenton started shooting into the house.”

Ayers was reaching for his gun on an end table to return fire, police said, but his injuries stopped him, said Mitchell.

Ayers was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital, then was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died at 2:32 a.m. , Mitchell said.

Prior to his death, Ayers was able to talk to and identify Fenton, whose last-known address is in Sauget, as the man who shot him.

“He gave a dying declaration. He was able to say who shot him while he was on the ground inside his residence,” said Mitchell. “This happened because officers were already in the area and were able to get to him pretty quickly,” Mitchell said.

