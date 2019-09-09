Alton police investigating weekend stabbing death

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in Alton this weekend.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Alton police were called to the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive in reference to a home invasion, the department stated in a news release Monday.

There, police said they spoke to residents at a home who said a man they knew from a prior domestic relationship had forced his way into their house and confronted them there.

A physical struggle ensued inside the home and the man was stabbed multiples, police said. He left the home and drove himself to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Alton police and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed several people, collected evidence and are consulting with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.