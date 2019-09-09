East St. Louis man charged in connection with weekend shooting near Belleville

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

An East St. Louis man faces two charges in connection with a shooting near Belleville on Saturday that stemmed from an argument about a car.

Samuel E. Brown Jr., 38, was charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that Brown was the aggressor in a Saturday morning shootout at 106 Chase Park Drive. According to police, a 31-year-old man and Brown got into an argument over a vehicle at the address and began shooting at each other.

Brown got into a white pickup truck and drove off, a release stated. When a police car saw the truck on Frank Scott Parkway, it followed Brown to a Memorial Hospital Emergency Room where he was treated and released for two gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 31-year-old man was released without charges after being interviewed at the scene, police said.

Brown has prior convictions for armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bail was set at $250,000 and he remained in police custody at the St. Clair County Jail.