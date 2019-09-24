Popular rapper shot and killed in East St. Louis gas station parking lot

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

A well-known East St. Louis rapper was shot and killed Monday night in an East St. Louis gas station parking lot.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Cedric Gooden, also known as Kold Kase. The 25-year old was shot about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Mobile Gas Station at 84th and State streets in front of the Gas Mart.

Dye said Gooden was pronounced at 10:45 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Memorial Hospital. An autopsy is pending.

East St. Louis police received a call at 9:48 p.m. reporting shots fired at the Gas Mart. When police arrived they found Gooden, whose rapper name is Kold Kase, on the ground, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said.

Currently police have no suspects and no motive. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East St. Louis police at 618-482-6700, the Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.