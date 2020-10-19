Death certificate issued for former southwest IL priest in prison for child porn, meth

A forensic pathologist has determined that a former Southern Illinois priest died of natural causes while in prison for possession of child pornography and methamphetamine.

The family of Gerald Hechenberger, 56, received a copy of his death certificate on Friday, according to his sister, Nancy Rueter, of Belleville. He died on March 6, shortly after arriving at Pinckneyville Correctional Center to serve a nine-year sentence.

“Basically, he had a bad heart, and then he had other conditions, including obesity and atrial fibrillation, and then he had a lower cervical (neck) fracture due to a fall,” said Perry County Coroner Paul Searby.

“Apparently, he had been falling prior to even coming to Pinckneyville, so it was nothing new. He had fallen, I believe, at the other institution, and then he had fallen a couple of other times (at Pinckneyville) prior to this that they had documented.”

After Hechenberger’s sentencing in January, he had spent a short time at Menard Correctional Center before being assigned to Pinckneyville.

The autopsy report listed his official cause of death as “fatal ventricle arrhythmia due to cadiomegaly with left ventricle dilation due to cardiomyopathy.”

Hechenberger’s family had been waiting more than seven months to find out what happened to him. Officials said COVID-19 restrictions delayed Illinois Department of Corrections investigators from entering the prison to complete an investigation.

The autopsy and IDOC investigation reports ruled out non-natural causes such as suicide, homicide or a drug overdose, Searby said.

“The toxicology report was consistent with the medications that he was on and receiving, and everything’s in the therapeutic range.”

Hechenberger was a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Belleville for 22 years. He was serving as associate pastor at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Mascoutah, St. Pancratius in Fayetteville and St. Liborius in St. Libory at the time of his 2018 arrest.

Family wants more information

Rueter said it didn’t surprise Hechenberger’s three siblings that he had heart problems because of his obesity, and he had talked about undergoing cardiovascular tests, but he hadn’t fallen while staying at relatives’ homes before his sentencing.

Rueter said Searby told her that Hechenberger had been sleeping on a mattress on the floor of his cell at Pinckneyville because of his falling and that he had fallen the night before he died, presumably causing the cervical fracture.

Rueter said prison officials told her sister, Mary Ann Swope, also of Belleville, that Hechenberger woke up March 6 complaining of pain in his left arm and shoulder before he collapsed and died.

“In my opinion, if they didn’t have the means to take care of such an obese person, aren’t there disability laws that mandate (proper care)?” Rueter asked. “Why are people in prison sleeping on mattresses on the floor? That part upsets us.”

Rueter said family members would like more information, and they’ve requested copies of the autopsy and IDOC investigation reports.

A 2017 police investigation of Hechenberger grew out of a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which flagged an image coming into his Google account as child pornography.

In November of 2019, the former priest pleaded guilty to four of 17 counts, including three of possessing pornographic photos of children and one of possessing methamphetamine.

“I know what he did was a horrible thing, but the other side of him was a beautiful person,” Rueter said in August. “I don’t know what happened to him, but something sure messed him up. ... We hear from his parishioners all the time. They loved him.”

Hechenberger was sentenced to nine years in prison in St. Clair County Circuit Court on Jan. 14, despite defense lawyer Randall Kelley’s argument that any form of incarceration would be a “death sentence” because of his poor health.

At the sentencing hearing, Hechenberger told the judge that his behavior resulted from a “perfect storm” of mental-health issues, including depression and bipolar disorder; drug use, hypersexual thoughts and grief over the death of his father in 2014.

Bishop Emeritus Edward K. Braxton, who was still leading the Catholic Diocese of Belleville in March, announced Hechenberger’s death in an emailed letter to priests and parishioners. He mentioned visiting him in St. Clair County Jail before he was transferred to Menard.

“I had very serious concerns about his well-being since he had a number of major health problems,” Braxton wrote. “Humanly speaking, Father Hechenberger’s untimely death is a sad ending to what has already been a sad story.”

Legal troubles, pastoral service

On Friday, Searby referred questions about the circumstances of Hechenberger’s death to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The agency didn’t provide requested information as of press time.

The autopsy was performed on March 9 by Dr. John Heidingsfelder, a Kentucky-based forensic pathologist who serves coroners in about two-dozen counties in Illinois and Indiana.

Heidingsfelder couldn’t be reached for comment Friday. In August, he told the BND that it’s routine for autopsies to be performed on inmates in jails and prisons.

“Anybody who died in police custody, they’re probably going to want to do an autopsy,” Heidingsfelder said.

Hechenberger’s legal troubles go back to the 1980s, when he was cited twice for drunken-driving. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to trespassing in Madison, where he was walking between trucks at a truck stop “holding his pants in his hand and had no shirt on,” according to the police report.

In 2011, Hechenberger abruptly left his assignment as pastor at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Smithton. He told parishioners it was because of depression in a letter published in the church bulletin.

Shortly after Hechenberger’s 2018 arrest on child pornography and meth charges, lifelong friend Anne Hannigan publicly criticized the Catholic Diocese of Belleville for not getting him professional help.

After Hechenberger’s death, about 30 people expressed condolences for “Father Jerry” on the Renner Funeral Homes website, fondly remembering his friendship and pastoral service involving baptisms, communions and funerals.

One referred to his “wonderful” singing voice and participation in high school musicals.

“He was an amazing priest with the knowledge and wisdom of being a caring human being even through his own pain,” another wrote. “He helped each of us to move through the deaths in our family through prayer and allowing us to realize that God is with us through all our pain.”

