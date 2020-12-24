Man involved in Belleville neighborhood shootout sentenced to two years probation

A man charged in connection with a drug deal and shootout that terrorized a Belleville neighborhood in 2019 pleaded guilty in St. Clair County Circuit Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Jamarion R. Jeffrey, now 24, had been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony that can result in one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Jeffrey was sentenced by Circuit Judge Zina Cruse and ordered to pay $1,459 in fines, court costs and other fees.

“That’s it?” asked Melinda Hult, former Belleville Ward 2 alderwoman who administers the Hexenbukel Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. “Look at all the damage that was done, and the guy gets probation? It seems inadequate for the crime.”

The shootout occurred on the evening of Oct. 18, 2019, in the 600 block of North Charles Street. Jeffrey and an acquaintance were making a drug deal when they got into an argument that escalated, police Lt. Todd Keilbach said at the time.

Residents who hid in their homes described their usually quiet street as a “war zone” for five to 10 minutes.

Bullets shattered windows and put holes in vehicles, homes and a boat trailer during a shootout on North Charles Street in Belleville on Oct. 18, 2019. Provided

Tracy Richwine said bullets hit her truck 15 times, damaged her boat trailer and garage door and shattered the back window of another one of her family’s vehicles. The Rev. Delaron Douglas said a bullet came through his living-room window and hit a spot where he had been sitting just minutes before.

“It was like, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” said Nick Callico, Richwine’s boyfriend, who was working in the garage when he heard gunfire and ran inside the home, where Richwine was taking cover.

Police reported no injuries in the shootout. Jeffery was taken into custody at his apartment complex on North Charles Street that night.

Police identified another suspect, an East St. Louis man, but he hadn’t been formally charged in connection with the shootout as of Nov. 8. He reportedly was in a St. Louis hospital awaiting extradition to St. Clair County.

It’s not known whether the other suspect was charged. The BND left multiple phone messages for Belleville Police Chief William Clay and other officials at the police department on Wednesday, but no one called back.

Days after the shootout, people who live on North Charles Street and in the surrounding neighborhood showed up at a Belleville City Council meeting, saying they didn’t feel safe and asking officials to do more to control crime.

Residents also complained that the Belleville Police Department hadn’t adequately communicated with the public or press about the shootout.

City officials later met with the Hexenbukel Neighborhood Watch group. Clay told them the owner of Jeffrey’s apartment complex had given him a notice to vacate. Jeffrey now lives in Swansea, according to court records.

Chris Allen, spokesman for the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office, didn’t return calls for comment on Wednesday, nor did Justin Kuehn, Jeffrey’s attorney.

Hult said she knows of no major crimes that have occurred in the neighborhood since the shootout, but someone stole a package off her porch a couple months ago.

“The post office took a picture of it on my porch, so they knew that they had delivered it,” Hult said. “But I did not receive it.”

