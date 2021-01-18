Police identify man shot to death at Belleville gas station in attempted armed robbery

The man shot and killed at a Belleville gas station on Saturday night was an employee dealing with what police believe was an attempted armed robbery.

Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, died from multiple gunshot wounds just after 10:30 p.m. at the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Ave., Belleville Police Department Capt. Mark Heffernan said Monday morning.

“The investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered,” he said.

Heffernan is serving as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for this investigation. Some 18 investigators are assigned to the case.

Police are looking for a single suspect still at large. He’s described as a black male, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants, who reportedly fled the gas station on foot after the shooting.

Cimperman was found lying in the parking lot when Belleville police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite officers performing CPR and EMT personnel attempting other life-saving measures.

“Information developed by Major Case Squad leads investigators to believe the suspect was attempting to commit an armed robbery at the time of Cimperman’s death,” Heffernan said.

Police are encouraging area residents and business owners to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday. Eyewitnesses are asked to call 618-355-9793 with information.

“Investigators firmly believe someone knows who perpetrated this senseless act of violence,” Heffernan said.

Heffernan declined to comment on whether other employees or customers were at the gas station when the shooting occurred. He said police were dispatched after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired.

ZX is next door to Elite Retreat Day Spa & Salon, which is closed for 10 days due to an employee testing positive for COVID, according to its Facebook page.

The gas station is across McClintock Avenue from Zion Lutheran Church and School. On Monday morning, the Rev. Brian Downs, senior pastor, said members and staff are frequent ZX customers who know its employees.

“Anything close to home is scary, and when there is a loss of life, we grieve,” he said of Saturday night’s murder.

No one was at the church when the shooting occurred, Downs said, noting that he and others used to work late on occasion, but he no longer allows this due to a variety of factors related to security in today’s world.

Downs said police contacted the church seeking footage from surveillance cameras that might help with the investigation.

Downs said he has noticed an increase in crime on the east end of Belleville, but he loves the city’s strong sense of community. He planned to go to the ZX gas station later Monday to offer his condolences.

“We’re just really sad that this happened,” he said.

The ZX was hit Dec. 2, 2019, in a string of armed robberies in Belleville and Swansea that also included the Subway sandwich shop on Carlyle Avenue. Two men were later charged in connection. In February, a teen reported being robbed at gunpoint near the BP gas station on Carlyle Avenue by three acquaintances.