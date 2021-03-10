Edwardsville-Glen Carbon highway shootings are similar but not connected, police say

The similarities were striking.

Two shootings in three weeks, both on Thursday nights, both within two miles of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Both victims were driving or riding on interstate highway off-ramps. Both were young, ages 27 and 30. Both died in St. Louis hospitals.

But Illinois State Police spokeswoman Beth Hundsdorfer put one question to rest this week.

“The cases are not connected,” she said.

Hundsdorfer declined further comment because the second shooting on Feb. 4 is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. No arrests have been made.

That’s one big difference between the two cases that has evolved.

After the first shooting on Jan. 14, police quickly captured two teenage suspects. The Madison County state’s attorney’s office filed charges four days later.

Defendants Jimmy Ortiz, 19, of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Jacob Godoy, 16, of Woodson Terrace, Missouri, each face two counts of first-degree murder. Godoy is being tried as an adult.

“The charges were upgraded when the young (victim) passed away,” said Maria Maxwell, spokesman for the state’s attorney’s office. “It was attempted murder before.”

First case highly publicized

Another difference between the two cases is the level of publicity and details known about their circumstances and victims.

Dozens of newspaper and TV stories have covered the first shooting, which took place about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14 on the outskirts of Glen Carbon. Police and SIUE officials called it a “random act of gun violence.”

The victim, Moneer Damra, 27, of Chicago, was a beloved nursing student in the SIUE Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

“No matter how hard something may have been physically or how busy he was or how stressful the coursework became, he always had a smile on his face,” said Lt. Col. Tim Clark, professor of military science. “He was always more concerned about others than he was for himself.”

Damra was a passenger in a vehicle on the ramp going from eastbound Interstate 270 to Illinois 157 when he was shot, according to the Illinois State Police. He had just been picked up at the St. Louis airport.

SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll told The Alestle student newspaper that the female driver called 911 and drove to campus, where university police assisted with CPR.

Police reportedly took four suspects into custody after finding an abandoned vehicle on the ramp, where witnesses had observed people fleeing on foot into a wooded area. Two were later released.

Police issued a statement when the shooting occurred, the state’s attorney issued a statement when charges were filed and SIUE issued a statement when Damra died on Jan. 27.

University officials made counseling services available for students, faculty and staff. Friends praised Damra’s attributes and accomplishments.

“From all that I know, Moneer was filled with so much potential, had such a big heart and made a positive impact on everyone around him,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook stated. “His passing is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Nursing student Moneer Damra is shown before and after he lost 200 pounds to participate in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Provided

Fewer details on second case

In contrast, very little information has been released to the public about the second shooting on Feb. 4 within Edwardsville city limits.

A female victim was driving down the ramp from northbound Interstate 255 to New Poag Road about 7 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police’s initial statement, which also noted that investigators had “no immediate leads” on the shooter’s identity.

Hundsdorfer later identified the victim as Tiara Kizeart-Bulard, 30, of Edwardsville, who died on Feb. 7.

Since that time, Kizeart-Bulard’s obituary has been removed from the website of Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville. Only personal tributes remain, including those from East St. Louis Senior High School Class of 2009 and Madison County Housing Authority.

Andy Hightower, the housing authority’s executive director, verified that Kizeart-Bulard had been employed by the agency for several years.

More recently, Kizeart-Bulard worked for the private company that owns a student-housing complex across New Poag Road from the SIUE campus, according to university spokesman Doug McIlhagga. It’s called Axis Edwardsville.

“We have no comment,” said a woman who answered the phone in the complex’s management office this week.

Kizeart-Bulard’s friends and family members didn’t respond to BND requests for interviews. In social-media posts, they shared stories and expressed shock and sadness over her death.

“Tiara TeSha was a PHENOMENAL WOMAN!!” one wrote. “She touched the lives of so many with her beautiful spirit and talents... God simply told me ‘Her work was done’... as I sat and reflected on our friendship I cried and smiled at the same time because all of the memories were good and brought joy and laughter.”