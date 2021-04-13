Man charged with firing handgun into O’Fallon apartment building, police say

A 28-year old O’Fallon man was arrested and later charged after police say he fired gunshots into a vacant apartment building in the 200 block of Estate Drive, police say.

Kareem M. Stone was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with reckless use of a firearm on Monday.

O’Fallon police were dispatched to the scene on calls that shots were fired at 10:54 a.m. on Friday. Responding officers initially identified the suspect as a man in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

A short time later, officers located Stone in the 300 block of 27th Street in East St. Louis, where he was arrested, according to a release.

Charging documents allege that Stone fired a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun into the building and, in doing so “illegally endangered the bodily safety of persons present near 206 Estate Dr., OFallon.”

Stone , whose address is listed on the criminal complaint as 633 Wintergreen Dr. in O’Fallon, was also charged with:

Manufacture and delivery of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis.

Illegal possession/use of a firearm or weapon.

Stone is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond.