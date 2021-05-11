Sentencing hearing begins for Alton woman whose daughter died from untreated diabetes

Amber Hampshire, left, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court after pleading guilty in October 2020 to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Emily. Provided

The sentencing hearing for an Alton woman who pleaded guilty to contributing to her 14-year-old daughter’s death by failing to provide proper medical treatment for diabetes is underway in Madison County Circuit Court.

Amber Hampshire, 41, had pleaded guilty in October 2020 to involuntary manslaughter involving a family member, in this case her daughter, Emily Hampshire.

Her sentencing hearing began Tuesday morning.

So far, Judge Kyle Napp heard testimony from Detective Sgt. Michael O’Neill of the Alton Police Department; Lindsey Reichert, a child protection investigator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; and Dr. Andrea Granados, a pediatric endocrinologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and faculty member at Washington University School of Medicine.

About 30 people were in the courtroom.

Hampshire was in a wheelchair and seated at the defense table between her two lawyers. She silently stared down at the table for a few moments then put on her reading glasses and began studying paperwork.

Former Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons charged Hampshire on Dec. 27, 2018, with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of endangering the life or health of a child. The second count was later dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Emily died on Nov. 3, 2018, of diabetic ketoacidosis, a problem of not being able to produce enough insulin.

Her parents, Amber and Zachary Hampshire, told Alton police that she had been sick for a couple of days before they found her unresponsive on Nov. 1 and called 911, according to a search warrant.

Amber Hampshire had kept Emily’s diagnosis secret for five years, even from her husband, according to prosecutors. Police found no evidence that her insulin prescription had ever been filled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.