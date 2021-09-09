12-year-old Washington Park girl critically injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

File

A 12-year-old Washington Park girl is in critical condition at an area hospital after a motorist struck her and kept going, police said.

The driver was arrested in a home shortly after the collision and officers were able to find him with the help of information from the public, Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said.

The collision occurred at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday at 50th Street and Caseyville Avenue.

The victim, whose name was not released, was walking off the side of the road and not in the street when she was struck by the alleged hit-and-run driver, Bonds said. “The latest information we have is that she is in critical condition,” he said.

Police apprehended a passenger who was in the vehicle shortly after the incident.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was later located in the 1400 block of North 44th Street.

“Witnesses told the officers that a silver Chevrolet Traverse struck the girl. They also told the officers which direction it traveled and that the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse went on to 44th Street,” Bonds said.

“The description of the suspect was accurate,” he said. “Police officers located the suspect inside a residence in the 1400 block of North 44th Street.”

The suspect was arrested and later taken to the St. Clair County Jail, Bonds said.