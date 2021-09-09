Crime
Car hits a truck, forcing it into a Washington Park building and injuring driver
A speeding driver slammed into another motorist and caused the victim’s pickup truck to crash into a building at 40th and State streets in Washington Park, police said.
Police Chief Allen Bonds said a call reporting the traffic incident came into the police department at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of a pickup truck that ended up in a building was injured, Bonds said, but he didn’t have any other immediate details of the victim’s a medical condition.
“He was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance,” Bonds said.
Bonds said an officer was posted at 38th and State streets operating a radar when a car came barreling past him at a high rate of speed.
“The speeding driver was traveling south. He came off at 40th and State Street, struck a large green pickup truck that was traveling west, causing it to spin off the street and into the old Sheba Hamburgers building,” Bonds said.
The driver and a front seat passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
Police officers captured the passenger a short time later and Bonds said he is cooperating with the police investigation.
Police are still looking the driver.
A gun was found in the front seat of the the vehicle.
