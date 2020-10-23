Two months into the school year, Illinois begins tracking COVID spread by district

More than two months after Illinois school districts started an unprecedented year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it will begin publishing data that tracks the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state’s education system.

ProPublica Illinois and the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday night that an IDPH spokeswoman confirmed that the state will start sharing the number of cases and outbreaks by school.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases tied to contact at school.

At a press conference at the St. Clair County Health Department on Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he didn’t have any details about which data points would be presented or how.

There’s no federal dashboard keeping track of COVID-19 cases in schools, but several states have already started reporting outbreaks in school districts or buildings. States have developed their own criteria for reporting, which aren’t the same across the country.

In Missouri, cases aren’t tracked by building, but by the number of school-aged students — ages 5–19 — testing positive within district boundaries. The data can be further broken down to look at what is roughly elementary-, middle school-, and high school-aged students. Staff are not included in the data.

Even states that have been publicly reporting coronavirus cases for months aren’t updating in real time. As of Thursday, the most current Missouri COVID-19 statistics cover a period from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15. The Michigan dashboard updates once a week, and looks at the number of student and staff cases by school, including colleges and universities.

So far, Illinois has stuck to releasing county-level data about COVID-19 cases in people younger than 20, which includes both college students and young children who aren’t yet in school.

The health departments in Madison and St. Clair Counties have previously declined to break out data by school or district, but some districts in the metro-east have created their own reporting systems, especially in Clinton County.

As of Monday, Clinton County had the highest positivity rate in Region 4, with a daily positivity rate of 19.7% and a seven-day average positivity rate of 16.4%. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties. Positivity rate is the percentage of total COVID-19 tests that come back positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, many communities across the state are dealing with their own surges in coronavirus cases. Region 1 in northwestern Illinois was handed new restrictions Thursday, and after mitigation measures were dropped in the metro-east, the number of cases have started to crawl back up.

Central High School 71 Superintendent Dustin Foutch said the district has published weekly updates on the number of staff and students quarantined, either because of testing positive for COVID-19 or exposure to a positive case.

“I have a daughter who’s here. Part of it is, as a parent, here’s what I would want to know,” he said. “[Parents are] making really crucial decisions between in-person learning and remote learning in some districts. It’s our responsibility to give them that information.”

If 10% of its students are quarantined, Central High School would consider switching to remote learning, Foutch said. By keeping parents abreast of the number of cases, he said, they would be better informed about why changes were being made.

Breese 12, Carlyle 1 and Damiansville 62, all in Clinton County, are some other area school districts maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard.

In St. Clair County, nearly all districts started the year with remote learning, but some have since transitioned to hybrid learning plans that include in-person learning. East St. Louis 189 elected to stick with remote learning through at least the first semester.

“I also thought from the beginning, it was really, really important to be transparent with parents,” Foutch said. “If people don’t know what’s going on, they get half-stories and rumors.”