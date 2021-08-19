Masks just another part of the program on first day at Collinsville elementary school

Karla Alanez, left to right, Sebastian Garcia and Angel Garcia wait for the doors to open at Kreitner Elementary School in Collinsville on Wednesday. tmaddox@bnd.com

It seemed like a normal first day of school at Kreitner Elementary in Collinsville on Wednesday — except for the masks.

Some students wore cloth masks with cartoon themes, video-game characters, flowers or polka dots.

Others went with the blue or green paper surgical masks. They’re not as much fun, but they’re disposable and easier to replace if they fall off and get dirty, parents have learned.

“We have never had a problem with our children complying with (mask mandates). Never,” said Principal Kari Daugherty. “I think they want to be here as much as we want them here, so all of our parents have been very supportive in doing what needs to be done.”

On Aug. 4, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all schoolchildren in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade would be required to wear masks this fall to protect against COVID-19.

That has caused controversy in some districts, including parents vowing to defy the mask mandate or even sue the governor. At least two lawsuits have been filed.

It didn’t seem to be an issue at Kreitner on Wednesday.

Parent Delfina Fabian, 38, of Collinsville, likes the extra protection for her two children, Miguel, 8, and Guadalupe, 6. Her cousin recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I try to explain why (to my son) the first time we use the mask, and he understood,” Fabian said. “Now he feels safe with it.”







Mixed feelings

Parent Terry Tyler, 40, of Collinsville, has mixed feelings about masks for schoolchildren. He wears one himself at work. He’s been vaccinated, and so has the oldest of his four children (age 13).

But one of Tyler’s daughters, who attends Kreitner, has asthma. Wearing a mask can be problematic.

Tyler also thinks that masks make education more difficult.

“When kids learn, they watch the teacher’s mouth, so with masks on, it’s harder for them to comprehend words,” he said. “It sounds muffled. But we don’t want to keep them out of school, and they don’t have a vaccine for the little kids. You don’t want to see them on ventilators. It’s a crazy situation.”

Students in Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 will attend school in person five days a week this fall for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Kreitner serves children who live in the State Park Place area of Collinsville, near Fairmount Park race track, and Fairmont City, which is predominantly Hispanic. On a national level, Hispanics and Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Last school year, Kreitner followed a hybrid schedule with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

Belica Marquez is happy that her three children are back in school, including son Ruben, 10, a fourth-grader at Kreitner Elementary in Collinsville. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

Happy to be back





On Wednesday morning, parents snapped photos, children showed off their new clothes, backpacks and lunchboxes and friends got reconnected after being apart all summer.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Belica Marquez, 47, of Collinsville, a mother of three whose 10-year-old son, Ruben, is a fourth-grader at Kreitner. “They really like to come to school instead of staying home, and they need friends and teachers.

“They don’t really like to work with the Chromebooks because they don’t understand. It’s better to see the teachers in person.”

Daugherty expects 350 to 400 students to attend Kreitner this year.

The school plans to limit the number of parents and other visitors, maintain three feet of distance in classrooms and the cafeteria whenever possible, encourage the use of hand-sanitizer when leaving or entering rooms and require staff to do mid-day disinfecting.

On Wednesday morning, students were greeted at the door by Educational Assistant Krystal Tobin, who also asked if they were hungry. Those who answered “yes” were directed to the cafeteria for a free breakfast.

Others could play outside until the bell rang. Masks aren’t required on the playground.

“A lot of the older students know where they’re going already,” Tobin said. “Even though last year was different, they seem to be falling right back into their routine. It’s all good.”

A sign outside Kreitner Elementary School in Collinsville welcomed students back in both English and Spanish on Wednesday, the first day of school. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com