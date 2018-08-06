Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

August 06, 2018 09:53 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-10-29-31-36-37, Extra Shot: 24

(four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-four)

03-19-32-38-41

(three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)

4-2-7, Fireball:

(four, two, seven; Fireball: zero)

7-7-1, Fireball: 3

(seven, seven, one; Fireball: three)

6-3-9-0, Fireball: 9

(six, three, nine, zero; Fireball: nine)

3-3-8-5, Fireball: 2

(three, three, eight, five; Fireball: two)

13-15-21-23-26

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

