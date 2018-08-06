IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-10-29-31-36-37, Extra Shot: 24
(four, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
03-19-32-38-41
(three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)
4-2-7, Fireball:
(four, two, seven; Fireball: zero)
7-7-1, Fireball: 3
(seven, seven, one; Fireball: three)
6-3-9-0, Fireball: 9
(six, three, nine, zero; Fireball: nine)
3-3-8-5, Fireball: 2
(three, three, eight, five; Fireball: two)
13-15-21-23-26
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $223 million
Comments