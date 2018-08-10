Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 10:46 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-06-15-27-28

(four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

1-0-1, Fireball: 2

(one, zero, one; Fireball: two)

9-1-2, Fireball:

(nine, one, two; Fireball: zero)

1-7-1-2, Fireball: 2

(one, seven, one, two; Fireball: two)

3-8-1-0, Fireball: 4

(three, eight, one, zero; Fireball: four)

11-12-17-22-25

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

01-03-12-22-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

(one, three, twelve, twenty-two, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $247 million

  Comments  