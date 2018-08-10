IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-06-15-27-28
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
1-0-1, Fireball: 2
(one, zero, one; Fireball: two)
9-1-2, Fireball:
(nine, one, two; Fireball: zero)
1-7-1-2, Fireball: 2
(one, seven, one, two; Fireball: two)
3-8-1-0, Fireball: 4
(three, eight, one, zero; Fireball: four)
11-12-17-22-25
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
01-03-12-22-42, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5
(one, three, twelve, twenty-two, forty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $247 million
