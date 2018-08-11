IL Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

August 11, 2018 10:47 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-11-22-36-48-51, Extra Shot: 2

(six, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Extra Shot: two)

Estimated jackpot: $10.5 million

02-12-19-30-43

(two, twelve, nineteen, thirty, forty-three)

4-7-8, Fireball: 9

(four, seven, eight; Fireball: nine)

3-3-9, Fireball: 6

(three, three, nine; Fireball: six)

3-1-2-5, Fireball: 9

(three, one, two, five; Fireball: nine)

1-5-3-9, Fireball: 4

(one, five, three, nine; Fireball: four)

17-19-28-31-45

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

