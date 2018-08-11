IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-11-22-36-48-51, Extra Shot: 2
(six, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $10.5 million
02-12-19-30-43
(two, twelve, nineteen, thirty, forty-three)
4-7-8, Fireball: 9
(four, seven, eight; Fireball: nine)
3-3-9, Fireball: 6
(three, three, nine; Fireball: six)
3-1-2-5, Fireball: 9
(three, one, two, five; Fireball: nine)
1-5-3-9, Fireball: 4
(one, five, three, nine; Fireball: four)
17-19-28-31-45
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Comments