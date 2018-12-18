IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
19-35-39-43-45
(nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five)
4-6-0, Fireball: 3
(four, six, zero; Fireball: three)
4-4-2, Fireball: 2
(four, four, two; Fireball: two)
1-6-7-9, Fireball: 1
(one, six, seven, nine; Fireball: one)
9-4-6-3, Fireball: 3
(nine, four, six, three; Fireball: three)
05-07-10-20-36
(five, seven, ten, twenty, thirty-six)
13-22-32-60-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
