Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 10:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

07-17-19-33-43-46, Extra Shot: 9

(seven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six; Extra Shot: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.25 million

02-04-11-13-28

(two, four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight)

7-1-2, Fireball:

(seven, one, two; Fireball: zero)

2-8-0, Fireball: 5

(two, eight, zero; Fireball: five)

9-1-7-6, Fireball: 8

(nine, one, seven, six; Fireball: eight)

1-9-1-2, Fireball: 6

(one, nine, one, two; Fireball: six)

18-27-28-38-39

(eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

  Comments  