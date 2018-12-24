IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-17-19-33-43-46, Extra Shot: 9
(seven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six; Extra Shot: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $4.25 million
02-04-11-13-28
(two, four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-eight)
7-1-2, Fireball:
(seven, one, two; Fireball: zero)
2-8-0, Fireball: 5
(two, eight, zero; Fireball: five)
9-1-7-6, Fireball: 8
(nine, one, seven, six; Fireball: eight)
1-9-1-2, Fireball: 6
(one, nine, one, two; Fireball: six)
18-27-28-38-39
(eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
