IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-18-33-34-41
(four, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)
4-9-4, Fireball: 4
(four, nine, four; Fireball: four)
4-7-8, Fireball: 5
(four, seven, eight; Fireball: five)
8-8-2-2, Fireball: 9
(eight, eight, two, two; Fireball: nine)
7-6-8-0, Fireball: 6
(seven, six, eight, zero; Fireball: six)
07-08-16-26-37
(seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
