Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 25, 2018 10:09 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-18-33-34-41

(four, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)

4-9-4, Fireball: 4

(four, nine, four; Fireball: four)

4-7-8, Fireball: 5

(four, seven, eight; Fireball: five)

8-8-2-2, Fireball: 9

(eight, eight, two, two; Fireball: nine)

7-6-8-0, Fireball: 6

(seven, six, eight, zero; Fireball: six)

07-08-16-26-37

(seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

  Comments  