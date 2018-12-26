IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
14-20-30-33-36
(fourteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
7-1-6, Fireball: 8
(seven, one, six; Fireball: eight)
1-3-7, Fireball: 4
(one, three, seven; Fireball: four)
1-8-4-5, Fireball: 7
(one, eight, four, five; Fireball: seven)
9-4-8-4, Fireball: 3
(nine, four, eight, four; Fireball: three)
06-09-14-16-43
(six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
