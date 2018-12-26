Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 26, 2018 11:30 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

14-20-30-33-36

(fourteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

7-1-6, Fireball: 8

(seven, one, six; Fireball: eight)

1-3-7, Fireball: 4

(one, three, seven; Fireball: four)

1-8-4-5, Fireball: 7

(one, eight, four, five; Fireball: seven)

9-4-8-4, Fireball: 3

(nine, four, eight, four; Fireball: three)

06-09-14-16-43

(six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

