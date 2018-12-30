IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-06-21-28-38
(one, six, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
4-8-3, Fireball: 6
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(four, eight, three; Fireball: six)
4-0-5, Fireball: 2
(four, zero, five; Fireball: two)
9-3-6-3, Fireball: 1
(nine, three, six, three; Fireball: one)
4-4-4-8, Fireball: 5
(four, four, four, eight; Fireball: five)
07-15-27-42-44
(seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Comments