IL Lottery

December 30, 2018 09:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

01-06-21-28-38

(one, six, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

4-8-3, Fireball: 6

(four, eight, three; Fireball: six)

4-0-5, Fireball: 2

(four, zero, five; Fireball: two)

9-3-6-3, Fireball: 1

(nine, three, six, three; Fireball: one)

4-4-4-8, Fireball: 5

(four, four, four, eight; Fireball: five)

07-15-27-42-44

(seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

