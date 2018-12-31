Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 10:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

14-21-24-39-41-46, Extra Shot: 5

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Extra Shot: five)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

18-24-27-38-40

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)

0-5-9, Fireball: 7

(zero, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

3-2-0, Fireball: 8

(three, two, zero; Fireball: eight)

9-9-4-1, Fireball: 9

(nine, nine, four, one; Fireball: nine)

0-3-4-7, Fireball: 1

(zero, three, four, seven; Fireball: one)

10-12-30-33-36

(ten, twelve, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

