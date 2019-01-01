IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
14-17-39-44-45
(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)
1-1-9, Fireball: 7
(one, one, nine; Fireball: seven)
9-3-1, Fireball: 4
(nine, three, one; Fireball: four)
8-3-1-4, Fireball: 5
(eight, three, one, four; Fireball: five)
5-1-4-5, Fireball: 1
(five, one, four, five; Fireball: one)
01-03-14-18-31
(one, three, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
