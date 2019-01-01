Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 10:53 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

14-17-39-44-45

(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)

1-1-9, Fireball: 7

(one, one, nine; Fireball: seven)

9-3-1, Fireball: 4

(nine, three, one; Fireball: four)

8-3-1-4, Fireball: 5

(eight, three, one, four; Fireball: five)

5-1-4-5, Fireball: 1

(five, one, four, five; Fireball: one)

01-03-14-18-31

(one, three, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

  Comments  