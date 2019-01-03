IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-08-29-35-43
(four, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-three)
4-3-1, Fireball:
(four, three, one; Fireball: zero)
8-3-1, Fireball: 3
(eight, three, one; Fireball: three)
6-2-4-4, Fireball: 7
(six, two, four, four; Fireball: seven)
2-3-2-9, Fireball: 6
(two, three, two, nine; Fireball: six)
01-16-18-31-42
(one, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
