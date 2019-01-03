Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 03:30 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-08-29-35-43

(four, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-three)

4-3-1, Fireball:

(four, three, one; Fireball: zero)

8-3-1, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, one; Fireball: three)

6-2-4-4, Fireball: 7

(six, two, four, four; Fireball: seven)

2-3-2-9, Fireball: 6

(two, three, two, nine; Fireball: six)

01-16-18-31-42

(one, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(eight, twelve, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

