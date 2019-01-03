IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
21-26-28-30-39-43, Extra Shot: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three; Extra Shot: two)
04-12-14-30-42
(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty, forty-two)
7-1-0, Fireball: 9
(seven, one, zero; Fireball: nine)
7-4-7, Fireball: 8
(seven, four, seven; Fireball: eight)
0-3-1-3, Fireball: 6
(zero, three, one, three; Fireball: six)
3-2-5-6, Fireball: 8
(three, two, five, six; Fireball: eight)
08-12-18-36-41
(eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
