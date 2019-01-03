Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 09:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

21-26-28-30-39-43, Extra Shot: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three; Extra Shot: two)

04-12-14-30-42

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty, forty-two)

7-1-0, Fireball: 9

(seven, one, zero; Fireball: nine)

7-4-7, Fireball: 8

(seven, four, seven; Fireball: eight)

0-3-1-3, Fireball: 6

(zero, three, one, three; Fireball: six)

3-2-5-6, Fireball: 8

(three, two, five, six; Fireball: eight)

08-12-18-36-41

(eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

  Comments  