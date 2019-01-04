IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-16-27-32-43
(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three)
8-3-0, Fireball: 9
(eight, three, zero; Fireball: nine)
0-6-5, Fireball: 3
(zero, six, five; Fireball: three)
0-4-1-4, Fireball: 7
(zero, four, one, four; Fireball: seven)
2-4-5-4, Fireball:
(two, four, five, four; Fireball: zero)
02-15-20-37-45
(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
