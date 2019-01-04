Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 04, 2019 11:59 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-16-27-32-43

(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-three)

8-3-0, Fireball: 9

(eight, three, zero; Fireball: nine)

0-6-5, Fireball: 3

(zero, six, five; Fireball: three)

0-4-1-4, Fireball: 7

(zero, four, one, four; Fireball: seven)

2-4-5-4, Fireball:

(two, four, five, four; Fireball: zero)

02-15-20-37-45

(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

