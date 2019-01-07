IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
18-19-22-33-41-46, Extra Shot: 20
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-six; Extra Shot: twenty)
06-25-36-37-44
(six, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four)
4-2-6, Fireball: 2
(four, two, six; Fireball: two)
5-8-7, Fireball:
(five, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)
4-8-4-3, Fireball: 5
(four, eight, four, three; Fireball: five)
7-3-8-7, Fireball:
(seven, three, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)
01-05-17-30-44
(one, five, seventeen, thirty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
