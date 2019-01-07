Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 07, 2019 09:53 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

18-19-22-33-41-46, Extra Shot: 20

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-six; Extra Shot: twenty)

06-25-36-37-44

(six, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four)

4-2-6, Fireball: 2

(four, two, six; Fireball: two)

5-8-7, Fireball:

(five, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)

4-8-4-3, Fireball: 5

(four, eight, four, three; Fireball: five)

7-3-8-7, Fireball:

(seven, three, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)

01-05-17-30-44

(one, five, seventeen, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

