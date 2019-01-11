Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 10:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-27-31-37-45

(four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)

9-3-2, Fireball: 9

(nine, three, two; Fireball: nine)

1-8-6, Fireball: 4

(one, eight, six; Fireball: four)

7-1-8-1, Fireball: 7

(seven, one, eight, one; Fireball: seven)

5-5-8-1, Fireball: 9

(five, five, eight, one; Fireball: nine)

04-22-27-41-42

(four, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

