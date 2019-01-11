IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-27-31-37-45
(four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)
9-3-2, Fireball: 9
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(nine, three, two; Fireball: nine)
1-8-6, Fireball: 4
(one, eight, six; Fireball: four)
7-1-8-1, Fireball: 7
(seven, one, eight, one; Fireball: seven)
5-5-8-1, Fireball: 9
(five, five, eight, one; Fireball: nine)
04-22-27-41-42
(four, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Comments