IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-11-25-30-49-51, Extra Shot: 19
(six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $6.25 million
27-29-33-35-38
(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
8-5-4, Fireball: 6
(eight, five, four; Fireball: six)
3-1-5, Fireball: 6
(three, one, five; Fireball: six)
6-1-7-6, Fireball: 6
(six, one, seven, six; Fireball: six)
9-9-4-9, Fireball: 2
(nine, nine, four, nine; Fireball: two)
22-23-27-28-39
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
07-36-48-57-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
