Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 12, 2019 10:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-11-25-30-49-51, Extra Shot: 19

(six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-one; Extra Shot: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.25 million

27-29-33-35-38

(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

8-5-4, Fireball: 6

(eight, five, four; Fireball: six)

3-1-5, Fireball: 6

(three, one, five; Fireball: six)

6-1-7-6, Fireball: 6

(six, one, seven, six; Fireball: six)

9-9-4-9, Fireball: 2

(nine, nine, four, nine; Fireball: two)

22-23-27-28-39

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

07-36-48-57-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(seven, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

  Comments  