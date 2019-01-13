Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 13, 2019 10:52 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

12-18-27-28-41

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)

8-4-6, Fireball: 8

(eight, four, six; Fireball: eight)

7-6-3, Fireball: 2

(seven, six, three; Fireball: two)

0-7-6-3, Fireball: 6

(zero, seven, six, three; Fireball: six)

3-7-4-8, Fireball: 5

(three, seven, four, eight; Fireball: five)

04-24-32-34-42

(four, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

